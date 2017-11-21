

The Canadian Press





Many students will be returning to class today at the province's 24 colleges, including Fanshawe College, following a five-week faculty strike.

But some many elect to walk away from a now-condensed fall semester with a full tuition refund.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews says the students will have two weeks from the resumption of classes today to decide whether or not they want to continue with the semester.

Matthews says the colleges will be expected to foot the bill for the refund.

A similar tuition rebate was offered to students after a strike in 2006 shuttered Ontario colleges for 18 days.