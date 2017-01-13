

CTV London





Starting Monday, the city's three garbage container limit will be enforced at the curb.

This follows a four month grace period.

London residents will only be allowed to leave three containers of trash on pick up days.

But a "container" is described as a regular sized garbage bag or a garbage can. Residents can place multiple bags into a can for pickup.

Residents should keep in mind that 20 kilograms is the maximum weight for each container and 125 litres is the maximum size for each container of garbage.

If residents require more containers to be placed at the curb, tags can be purchased for $1.50 each.

They are for sale at the following locations throughout the city:

• North London Optimist Community Centre, 1345 Cheapside St.

• South London Community Pool, 585 Bradley Ave.

• Canada Games Aquatic Centre, 1045 Wonderland Rd. N.

• Carling Heights Optimist Community, Centre 656 Elizabeth St.

• Parking Office, 824 Dundas St.

• Kiwanis Seniors' Community Centre, 78 Riverside Dr.

• City Hall, 300 Dufferin Ave.

• City EnviroDepots