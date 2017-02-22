

The Canadian Press





Feel free to raise the roof during your next party, just make sure you're not standing on it. London is considering cracking down on residents who party on their roofs.

City staff are recommending an addition to the city's nuisance bylaw to target the so-called practice of "brewfing" -- the act of sitting on a roof and drinking beer, or other alcohol, largely during a party.

In a report that will be considered by the city's community and protective services committee today, city staff explain that the bylaw was originally passed in May 2012 to address the issue of nuisance parties.

That year, several St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the city went awry when parties in an area heavily populated by students erupted into street riots.

The proposed amendment to the bylaw wants to add the practice of social gathering on roofs to the elements that make up a nuisance party.

The report says "brewfing" will be assessed alongside other activities like disorderly conduct and public drunkenness to determine if a gathering is a nuisance party.