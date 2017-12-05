

CTV London





A newly proposed policy could push the LCBO’s cannabis retail stores to the edges of the city.

The planning committee rejected a request by councillor Jared Zaifman to let the province decide where to set up its pot shops next year.

Instead the planning committee agreed with the cautious approach recommended by city staff.

While not binding on the LCBO,City Hall would like up to five cannabis stores, and that they be at least 500 metres from schools, arenas, libraries and the western fair.

City staff estimate 300 properties meet these criteria, but a map showing locations in red revealed no locations in the core, and most properties are closer to the edge of London’s urban boundary.

The LCBOwants to begin securing locations early in the new year so it can open by July first.