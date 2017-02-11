

Police in Owen Sound were alerted to a suspected impaired driver after multiple citizen complaints.

Around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, Owen Sound Police received the first 911 call from a motorist who was following a pick-up truck being driven erratically. The occupants of a second vehicle had also been alarmed at the way the truck was being driven and they followed the truck through the west side of the city.

The truck proceeded through two separate school zones as students were being let out for the day. The truck was allegedly seen driving into snow banks and narrowly missing students and oncoming vehicles. The 911 caller kept dispatch updated as to the location of the truck, which eventually parked at a residence in the southwest area of the city.

Police found the man outside the residence. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The 58-year-old Teeswater-area man was arrested and taken to the Owen Sound police station for breathalyzer tests, where he registered three times the legal limit for driving.

The man has been released on a promise to appear on charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol.