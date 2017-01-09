

CTV London





It is the first time that the award for Utility Vehicle of the Year has been handed out, and it has gone to the Chrysler Pacifica.

The Windsor-built minivan is once again turning heads and making headlines at the North American International Auto Show, just one day after a driver-less model was unveiled.

This is the first year that the show has handed out an award just for utility vehicles like minivans and SUVs.

Headlining the awards announcements was the Chevrolet Volt EV which one top prize as Car of the Year.

The Honda Ridgeline won for Truck of the Year taking down the Ford F150 and Titan.