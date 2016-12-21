Featured
Christmas miracle: Business Cares Food Drive rallies to reach goal
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:26PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 3:16PM EST
Call it a Christmas miracle, the 2016 edition of the Business Cares Food Drive has reached its goal.
Two days ago, the campaign was short of its goal of 307,800 pounds of food.
On Thursday, it was announced that donations exceeded its goal by 5.8 per cent to 325,500 pounds of food.
“The generosity of this community always inspires us,” said Business Cares Campaign Chair Wayne Dunn in a news release.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- London police charge man after alleged indecent acts
- Charges to be laid after tires fall off truck on 401
- Christmas miracle: Business Cares Food Drive rallies to reach goal
- Thousands of Londoners to have a merry Christmas thanks to Salvation Army
- Port Colborne house fire victims died from smoke inhalation