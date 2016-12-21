

CTV London





Call it a Christmas miracle, the 2016 edition of the Business Cares Food Drive has reached its goal.

Two days ago, the campaign was short of its goal of 307,800 pounds of food.

On Thursday, it was announced that donations exceeded its goal by 5.8 per cent to 325,500 pounds of food.

“The generosity of this community always inspires us,” said Business Cares Campaign Chair Wayne Dunn in a news release.