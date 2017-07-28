

The Chippewa’s of the Thames First Nation must pay Enbridge’s court costs in the drawn out court battle over the company’s intentions with their Line 9 pipeline.

This week the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of Enbridge to allow them to reverse the flow and increase the capacity of Line 9.

The pipeline was built nearly 40 years ago and goes right through Chippewa territory.

The court found that the NEB (National Energy Board) did properly consult the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation about an Enbridge pipeline project expansion in its territory.

The same ruling says that the First Nation must cover the court costs for Enbridge.

Newly elected Chief Myeengun Henry, said they are waiting for a response from Enbridge in order to set up a meeting to find out what those costs may be.