

CTV London





Provincial police are investigating after it was reported than a suspicious man approached a child in Milverton asking them to go for a ride.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Mill Street East. An unknown man drove up to a young child who was walking down the street and asked if they child wanted to go for a ride.

The child refused and ran away, while the car left eastbound on Mill Street East.

The suspect is male is described as tan skinned with dark hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black toque and a green long sleeve shirt.

The car is described as dark colored with a dent in the back door/trunk area.