Child asked to get in vehicle by stranger in Milverton: OPP
CTV London
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 7:46AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating after it was reported than a suspicious man approached a child in Milverton asking them to go for a ride.
The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Mill Street East. An unknown man drove up to a young child who was walking down the street and asked if they child wanted to go for a ride.
The child refused and ran away, while the car left eastbound on Mill Street East.
The suspect is male is described as tan skinned with dark hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black toque and a green long sleeve shirt.
The car is described as dark colored with a dent in the back door/trunk area.