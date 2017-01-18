Featured
Chickens killed after truck crash in Perth County
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:40PM EST
Provincial police say several chickens are dead after a transport truck went into a ditch north of Stratford, near the community of Gads Hill.
They say Perth Line 44 was closed for several hours while the chickens were removed and the vehicle was hauled out of the ditch.
OPP say the driver of the truck was not injured in the Wednesday morning crash.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating.
