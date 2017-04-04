

CTV London





Owen Sound Police say that the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry was vandalized as part of a graffiti spree in Owen Sound.

Tuesday morning the official twitter account associated with the Ferry tweeted out a picture (above) of the tagging which reads “Thugs.”

“Someone seems impatient for new artwork to be applied to Chi-Cheemaun sides. Vandalism is not funny - it's a costly crime,” read the tweet from @ontarioferries.

Police say numerous tags were discovered on the west side of Owen Sound.

Early Tuesday morning an officer discovered graffiti on the Community Waterfront Heritage Centre. Further investigation found several more tags on other parts of the museum building.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crime is asked to contact Constable Chris Hartley at 519-376-1234 ext. 142 or Crimestoppers.