Chatham man arrested following pepper spray incident
CKPS
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017
A Chatham man is facing charges after he allegedly used pepper spray on someone.
Chatham-Kent police say the suspect sprayed someone in the face but it also affected three bystanders.
The injuries are not serious.
The suspect was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
