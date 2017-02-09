

CTV London





Three people were arrested and Chatham-Kent police seized $95,000 in drugs after a high risk traffic stop.

Police initiated the traffic stop Tuesday night on Queens Line near the Dillon Road as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

As a result of the stop, the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section executed a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and cash.

A 24-year-old Sarnia woman, 21-year-old Chatham man, 26-year-old Sarnia man have been arrested and charged with drug related offences.

They remain in custody pending a bail hearing.