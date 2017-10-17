

CTV London





Chatham-Kent Police Const. Kenneth Miller pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of breach of trust.

Const. Miller, 46, has also been charged under the Police Services Act and these hearings have been stood down until the criminal charges have been dealt with.

Miller was suspended from duty when the investigation began on Aug. 27, 2015. He was also charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act and remains on suspension.

The province's police watchdog says the investigation began after a 33-year-old woman came forward with allegations that she was assaulted on May 4, 2103.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

A publication ban prevents any further information from being released on the matter.

The next court date will be Oct. 31, 2017 in room 103 at 9:00 a.m. to select a sentencing date in early 2018.