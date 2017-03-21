

CTV London





A Chatham-Kent police officer is again facing charges of sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged 46-year old Constable Kenneth Miller with sexual assault and breach of trust by a public officer.

The province's police watchdog says the investigation began after a 33-year-old woman came forward with allegations that she was assaulted on May 4, 2103.

Miller is scheduled to speak to the charges in Chatham court on April 4.

This is the second sexual assault allegation against the Chatham-Kent officer.

Miller was also charged with sexual assault and breach of trust in connection with an incident that occurred in August 2015.

The SIU says a woman was driven in a marked cruiser to a parking lot in the Orangewood Boulevard area where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.

Miller was suspended from duty when the investigation began on August 27, 2015. He was also charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.