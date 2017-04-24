

CTV London





Keith Charles, the owner of a group home where a deadly blaze took place a few years ago, was sentenced to 20 days in jail to be served on weekends and two years probation on Monday.

He is also not to have care and control or act as the owner of any building or property providing residential occupancy to more than five unrelated people.

Charles was convicted in March of this year, with 12 fire code violations at a non-credited group home on Oxford Street in November 2014.

A fire at the apartment complex across from Fanshawe College claimed the life of one man and displaced dozens of others.

The complex was filled with high needs individuals and was operated by Charles under the name "People Helping People."