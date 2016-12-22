Featured
Charges to be laid after tires fall off truck on 401
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:57AM EST
OPP say charges will be laid over an incident which saw tires that come off of a tractor-trailer and into contact with other vehicles.
The situation brought police officers to a stretch of Highway 401 westbound near Oxford Road 29, west of Drumbo, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s not clear what caused the tires to detach. Oxford County OPP say two other vehicles hit them before they were removed from the highway.
No injuries were reported.
