Charges pending following two-vehicle crash in Elgin County
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 12:49PM EDT
OPP say charges are pending following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Central Elgin.
OPP were called to Burwell Road at Ron McNeil Line at 7:30 a.m.
As of Monday afternoon, an elderly male driver is in hospital in serious condition while the driver and passenger from ther other vehicle have been released from hospital.
Police say a vehicle was leaving Burwell Road when the vehicle was struck by another on Ron McNeil Line.
