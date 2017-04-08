

OPP say charges are pending following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Central Elgin.

OPP were called to Burwell Road at Ron McNeil Line at 7:30 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, an elderly male driver is in hospital in serious condition while the driver and passenger from ther other vehicle have been released from hospital.

Police say a vehicle was leaving Burwell Road when the vehicle was struck by another on Ron McNeil Line.