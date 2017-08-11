

London Police have made a breakthrough in a murder investigation from 2015.

Police have identified three suspects and arrested one in connection to the death of Mark McCullagh.

McCullagh was killed at his home on English Street on March 9th, 2015, after a group of men allegedly intending to rob the residence confronted him while he was taking out the garbage. He was shot during the confrontation and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police now say they have identified three men believed to be involved and issued charges.

Kenyon Omahu, 20, of Windsor has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of armed robbery. He was taken into custody by Windsor Police on August 8th.

Steven Atkinson, 37, of Windsor has been charged with two counts of armed robbery. Police have not said where he may be.

Ali Fageer, 23, of Toronto is charged with manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of pointing a firearm among other firearm charges.

Fageer’s last known address is in Scarborough and he was been known to frequent the Windsor area.

Previously police have been looking for a red pickup in relation to the investigation. That truck has been located.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.