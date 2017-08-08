Featured
Charges laid in Drayton, Milverton bank robberies
Police investigate a bank robbery in Milverton on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (David Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 4:58PM EDT
Two people have been arrested in connection with a pair of local bank robberies.
The charges relate to the July 25 robbery of the CIBC branch in Milverton and the Aug. 1 robbery of the RBC branch in Drayton.
In both cases, one man entered the building with a weapon and left with cash.
The OPP announced Tuesday that two people had been arrested for both of those robberies, as well as an armed robbery in Brampton.
A 45-year-old Brampton man and a 19-year-old Brampton woman are each facing two charges of robbery.
The 45 year old is also charged with pointing a firearm and wearing a disguise with the intent to conduct criminal activity.