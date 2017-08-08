

Two people have been arrested in connection with a pair of local bank robberies.

The charges relate to the July 25 robbery of the CIBC branch in Milverton and the Aug. 1 robbery of the RBC branch in Drayton.

In both cases, one man entered the building with a weapon and left with cash.

The OPP announced Tuesday that two people had been arrested for both of those robberies, as well as an armed robbery in Brampton.

A 45-year-old Brampton man and a 19-year-old Brampton woman are each facing two charges of robbery.

The 45 year old is also charged with pointing a firearm and wearing a disguise with the intent to conduct criminal activity.