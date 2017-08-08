

CTV London





London police have charged a 51-year-old man after a fire on Strand Street over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the house fire late Sunday afternoon.

The occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor burns.

As a result of the fire and investigation, the London police Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at the residence.

The following items were seized:

250 grams of marijuana shake soaking in butane

1 gram of cannabis resin

24 butane canisters

A London man is charged with: