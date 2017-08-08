Featured
Charges laid following house fire on Sunday
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 10:13AM EDT
London police have charged a 51-year-old man after a fire on Strand Street over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the house fire late Sunday afternoon.
The occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor burns.
As a result of the fire and investigation, the London police Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at the residence.
The following items were seized:
- 250 grams of marijuana shake soaking in butane
- 1 gram of cannabis resin
- 24 butane canisters
A London man is charged with:
- One count of occupant injuring building
- One count of arson by negligence
- One count of producing a schedule II substance