London police have charged a 51-year-old man after a fire on Strand Street over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the house fire late Sunday afternoon.

The occupant of the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor burns.

As a result of the fire and investigation, the London police Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at the residence.

The following items were seized:

  • 250 grams of marijuana shake soaking in butane
  • 1 gram of cannabis resin
  • 24 butane canisters

A London man is charged with:

  • One count of occupant injuring building
  • One count of arson by negligence
  • One count of producing a schedule II substance