Two teenagers are facing street racing charges after a chain reaction crash in Owen Sound earlier this month.

Police say two vehicles were street racing when one left the roadway and hit another vehicle, setting off a series of collisions and sending several people to hospital.

The 18-year-old drivers of those vehicles, from Grey County, have both been charged with several counts of criminal negligence causing injury while street racing.

One of the drivers remains in hospital with serious injuries.