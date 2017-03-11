Featured
Charges laid after pedestrians struck over the weekend
London Police are investigating after two pedestrians were injured in a vehicle collision early on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 1:27PM EDT
London Police have laid charges following a collision involving two pedestrians early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Oxford Street east near Empire Street around 2:30 a.m., where a vehicle and two pedestrians were involved in a collision. A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
Police say the 21-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was arrested near the scene. He was also taken to hospital with injuries.
A 21-year-old Strathroy is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The pedestrians remain in good condition in hospital.
