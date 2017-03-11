

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





London Police have laid charges following a collision involving two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Street east near Empire Street around 2:30 a.m., where a vehicle and two pedestrians were involved in a collision. A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say the 21-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was arrested near the scene. He was also taken to hospital with injuries.

A 21-year-old Strathroy is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The pedestrians remain in good condition in hospital.