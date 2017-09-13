

CTV London





London police say a female was transported to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds and has now been released.

Police have charged a 33-year-old London man in connection with the stabbing.

He is charged with:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police say a weapon has been recovered and the victim and the accused are known to each other.

Police will not release the accused’s name, as doing so could potentially identify the victim.

Officers were called to an address on Hamilton Road at 3 p.m. Tuesday in relation to a report of a stabbing

Upon arrival, police found a female victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.