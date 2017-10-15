

CTV London





One of the drivers involved in a serious crash has been charged after a passenger was seriously injured.

Around 8:26 p.m. Friday, London police were called to a crash on Culver Drive and Culver Place involving two vehicles.

Several occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital with various injuries.

One of the passengers remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Criminal charges have been laid against a 32-year-old man and further charges are expected.