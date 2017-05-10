Featured
Charge pending against motorcycle driver hurt in crash
A van-motorcycle collision on Wonderland Road and Lawson sent one person to hospital in serious condition on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:06PM EDT
Police say a charge is pending against a motorcycle driver after a crash Tuesday afternoon in London between a van and motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver, 37, suffered serious injuries in the collision that happened at Lawson Road and Wonderland Road.
Police say a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle is pending.
Police are reminding drivers to use caution and operate their vehicles in a safe and responsible manner while travelling throughout the city.
