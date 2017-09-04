

Starting Monday evening there will be changes to overnight parking in London.

The overnight parking pass system goes into effect Monday.

Residents will have to register their vehicle with city hall to park overnight on most city streets.

That can be done by calling the city parking services office, or through the city's website.

Starting in November, passes will not be issued more than 48 hours in advance due to weather concerns.

For more information click here: https://www.london.ca/residents/Parking/Parking-Rules/Pages/Overnight-Parking.aspx