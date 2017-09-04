Featured
Changes to overnight street parking in effect Monday
No parking sign
CTV London
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Starting Monday evening there will be changes to overnight parking in London.
The overnight parking pass system goes into effect Monday.
Residents will have to register their vehicle with city hall to park overnight on most city streets.
That can be done by calling the city parking services office, or through the city's website.
Starting in November, passes will not be issued more than 48 hours in advance due to weather concerns.
For more information click here: https://www.london.ca/residents/Parking/Parking-Rules/Pages/Overnight-Parking.aspx