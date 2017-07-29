Featured
Celebration of life for mom-to-be set for Sunday
Rachel Joris
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 29, 2017 4:12PM EDT
A woman who was killed in a crash on Glendon Drive Thursday was an expectant mother, her obituary states.
Rachel Joris, 26, of Mt. Brydges died in hospital after her vehicle collided with a tractor that was hauling a trailer containing three spray tanks. It happened about 10:30 a.m. on Glendon near Troops Road.
Her obituary also said she had a fiance.
A visitation will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Caradoc Sands Golf Club in Strathroy followed by a celebration of her life.
