

CTV London





A woman who was killed in a crash on Glendon Drive Thursday was an expectant mother, her obituary states.

Rachel Joris, 26, of Mt. Brydges died in hospital after her vehicle collided with a tractor that was hauling a trailer containing three spray tanks. It happened about 10:30 a.m. on Glendon near Troops Road.

Her obituary also said she had a fiance.

A visitation will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Caradoc Sands Golf Club in Strathroy followed by a celebration of her life.