

CTV London





London Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at business in the area of Richmond Street and York Street.

Police say an unknown amount of cash and other merchandise was taken.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40-50 years of age, wearing a dark "Letterman" style jacket, black baseball cap with a yellow brim with sunglasses on top.

There were no injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Police are asking that if the man is seen to not approach and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.