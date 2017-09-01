Featured
Careless driving charged laid after fatal motorcycle crash
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 11:54AM EDT
Woodstock police have charged a 63-year-old man following a fatal motorcycle crash in that city two weeks ago.
Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchill Place at 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Kenneth Schlimme, 46, was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Dundas Street when it collided with a van, police said.
Schlimme died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the van, a 63-year-old man is charged with careless driving.