Woodstock police have charged a 63-year-old man following a fatal motorcycle crash in that city two weeks ago.

Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchill Place at 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Kenneth Schlimme, 46, was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Dundas Street when it collided with a van, police said.

Schlimme died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the van, a 63-year-old man is charged with careless driving.