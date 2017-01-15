Featured
Car travels across sidewalk, hits pillar on lawn of home
A man was taken to hospital following a crash at Commissioners Road and Huntingdon Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 4:02PM EST
A man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a stone pillar on a lawn Sunday.
Const. Kim Flett of the London police said he was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure due to his age.
She says the driver was travelling on Commissioners Road when he tried to make a left hand turn at Huntingdon Drive. The car travelled onto the sidewalk, then onto the lawn and hit the pillar on the southwest corner. The pillar has a Lockwood Park sign on it.
The house on the property was not hit, Flett said.
The investigation continues.
