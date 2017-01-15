

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a stone pillar on a lawn Sunday.

Const. Kim Flett of the London police said he was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure due to his age.

She says the driver was travelling on Commissioners Road when he tried to make a left hand turn at Huntingdon Drive. The car travelled onto the sidewalk, then onto the lawn and hit the pillar on the southwest corner. The pillar has a Lockwood Park sign on it.

The house on the property was not hit, Flett said.

The investigation continues.