Car crashes through front window of Stratford bank
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 11:02AM EDT
A car crashed into a busy bank branch in Stratford on Tuesday, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the building.
Stratford Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. at the TD Bank location on Ontario Street.
According to police, the car drove through the front window of the bank and came to a stop near the tellers’ desks.
The crash left the car without its front bumper and with $3,500 worth of damage, while damage to the building was estimated at $10,000. No injuries were reported.
Police say the 67-year-old driver had had the acceleration pedal while meaning to hit the brake.
