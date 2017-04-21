

A car crashed into a busy bank branch in Stratford on Tuesday, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the building.

Stratford Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. at the TD Bank location on Ontario Street.

According to police, the car drove through the front window of the bank and came to a stop near the tellers’ desks.

The crash left the car without its front bumper and with $3,500 worth of damage, while damage to the building was estimated at $10,000. No injuries were reported.

Police say the 67-year-old driver had had the acceleration pedal while meaning to hit the brake.