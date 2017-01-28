

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the United States for people travelling from seven different Muslim-majority countries may impact Canadians with dual citizenship.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that that since yesterday, travellers who have nationality or dual nationality of Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen will not be permitted to enter the United States for the next 90 days. They are also not allowed to be issued an immigrant or non-immigrant visa. The restrictions also apply to nationals or dual nationals currently holding valid immigrant or non-immigrant visas.

In light of these travel restrictions, Air Canada is now advising that, like other carriers, it is required to ensure passengers have the required documents for entry or transit into the countries of their destination. Air Canada officials say they are monitoring the situation and expect that it would only affect a small handful of passengers.

WestJet is also advising that effective today, passengers travelling with a passport issued from those seven countries are prohibited from entering or transiting the United States for at least 90 days. WestJet is temporarily waiving the fees associated with changing or cancelling travel for guests who are impacted by the travel advisory.

Passengers are asked to contact their local U.S. Embassy for any additional information on travel restrictions.