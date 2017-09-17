

CTV London





CAMI Ingersoll workers hit the picket lines Sunday night after a strike deadline of 11 p.m. came and went.

CAMI workers were in London for a strike information meeting ahead of the deadline. Workers are represented by Unifor Local 88.

Members will received information about strike assistance along with picket line duty.

Workers hit the picket lines as early as 11 p.m., as the contract ran out at 10:59 p.m. Sunday.

Mike Van Boekel, chairperson of Unifor Local 88 says they simply can't get a deal a deal done with General Motors.

"(We've) Been in hotel for two weeks, a lot of long nights, a lot of good discussions but can’t get a deal. We have a contract in place until 11 p.m. Clock is ticking, but we are a long way apart."

Van Boekel adds, "We’re not backing down. They don’t want to talk."

The roughly 3000 CAMI workers have been working six days a week since 2009 assembling the Chevrolet Equinox.

Last month, CAMI workers voted almost 100 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal with General Motors isn't reached.

Workers CTV London spoke to are ready to dig their heels in against the company.

"By looking around there is a lot of support. More people here than I’ve ever seen in one place with our membership, I think they are together and very solid, 99.8% voted of bargaining committee. Nobody voted to go on strike, and we will go on strike if that’s what it takes to get the job done," says stamping shop worker Dan LeFrank.