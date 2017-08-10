

CTV London





The union representing workers at Cami assembly plant in Ingersoll has started bargaining with General Motors Canada.

Unifor Local 88 is entering into talks with the automaker as both sides look to avoid a lockout or strike that could come as early as September 17.

The union says Cami’s 3,000 workers and their families have paid a price to make the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, frequently working six days a week.

The union also remains angry that GM moved production of the Terrain to Mexico this year, resulting in 500 layoffs.

Unifor says these talks could be the most important round of bargaining in a generation. It says the future of employees and the plant itself is riding on these negotiations.