

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Unionized employees of Cami Automotive in Ingersoll voted overwhelmingly Sunday in favour of authorizing a strike, if talks fail with General Motors Canada.

Members of Unifor Local 88 voted 99.8 per cent, giving their bargaining unit a mandate to take to the table as contract negotiations continue with GM.

The vote was held at Centennial Hall in London with about 1,500 members attending.

The strike deadline is Sept. 17.

The vote comes as 400 workers are facing layoffs, beginning Monday as the GMC Terrain was moved to Mexico.

"GM made the decision earlier this year to move the Terrain. We expect a product to replace the Terrain or bring it back," said Local 88 plant chairperson Mike Van Boekel.

Union leaders say the bargaining committee will not accept a deal without the company addressing shop floor issues, improved wages and benefits and a new investment at the plant.

Dan Borthwith, Local 88 president, said the layoffs are devastating.

"We're going through a tough time. (The layoffs) are a blow to our plant and the community of Ingersoll."

Unifor says these talks could be the most important round of bargaining in a generation. It says the future of employees and the plant itself is riding on negotiations.