

The Canadian Press





The First Nations Chiefs of Police Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to make First Nations policing an essential service.

It also wants the governments to provide adequate staff, infrastructure, operations and maintenance resources, and sustained funding for each department.

Association president Dwayne Zacharie says First Nations communities require stable, adequately funded policing services comparable to those provided to other communities.

Zacharie says the current policing program is creating unsafe situations for officers and residents in First Nations communities