A calf from the Blyth area has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affair is working to implement a Precautionary Confinement Period for the other cattle that were in contact with the infected animal.

Meanwhile, the Huron County Health Unit wants to remind the public to to avoid contact with wild animals and ensure pets are immunized against rabies.

For more information about rabies, contact the Health Unit at 519-482-3416.