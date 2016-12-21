

The 2016 edition of the Business Cares Food Drive is about to wrap up, short of its goal of 307,800 pounds of food.

Organizers will be taking donations of food or cash up to the last minute.

Donations can be be dropped off at The Business Cares Headquarters at 1275 Hubrey Rd, or call 519-661-9803 to arrange donation and cheque pick-ups.

Cheques should be made out to “London and Area Food Bank/Business Cares.”

The campaign ends Thursday.

“The generosity of this community always inspires us,” said Business Cares Campaign Chair Wayne Dunn in a news release.

“However, we still need a lot of help to get closer to our goal and help the families that need it most. We hope to get some nice surprises between now and Thursday morning.”