Three buildings at Western University had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon following the discovery of a "suspicious device."

The evacuation order came just after 1:00 pm

London police, fire and EMS crews were called to investigate.

Police said a person inside the men's washroom noticed a package with wires and numbers counting down. The device was only visible because a ceiling tile was missing.

"If you didn't know what this was, you would definetely think there's a possibility it could be a bomb. It had numbers counting down, it had wires, and it was very suspicious in nature," said London Police Const. Sandasha Bough.



The explosive disposle unit attended the scene and determined it was actually a water pressure monitoring device.



London Police say public safety is paramount and as a result all staff and students were evacuated.

The all clear was given around 2:30 p.m, as students and faculty were allowed back into the buildings.