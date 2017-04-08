

CTV London





The Bruce Peninsula OPP have found the body of 74-year-old Douglas Arnold on Saturday.

Arnold was reported missing by family members last Sunday.

The OPP marine unit and Emergency Reponse Team, as well as the canine unit and a helicopter were involved in the search of the Spry Lake area.

As well, the Ontario Search And Rescue Volunteer Association (OSARVA), from Tobermory and the OPP Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) were involved.

Police did not say where Douglas's body was found. They said foul play is not suspected.

They did thank the public and the media for their assistance in the investigation.