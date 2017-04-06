Featured
Bruce OPP searching for missing elderly man
Missing man Douglas Arnold. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 12:09PM EDT
Bruce OPP are searching for a missing elderly man.
Police were notified late Wednesday night that Douglas Arnold, 74, failed to come home near Spry Lake.
An OPP helicopter has been used in the search for Arnold.
He is described as 5'7, 175 lbs., with short blonde hair, glasses. He was wearing an orange hat with blue jeans and rubber boots.
If you have any information, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.