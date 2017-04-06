

Bruce OPP are searching for a missing elderly man.

Police were notified late Wednesday night that Douglas Arnold, 74, failed to come home near Spry Lake.

An OPP helicopter has been used in the search for Arnold.

He is described as 5'7, 175 lbs., with short blonde hair, glasses. He was wearing an orange hat with blue jeans and rubber boots.

If you have any information, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.