Bruce County provincial police will be conducting an extensive ground search today for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing Monday.

Russell Ferguson of Lions Head was reported missing by family. A friend was the last person to speak with him over the phone Sunday evening.

Ferguson’s car was located at the end of Moore Street in Lions Head. As a result police will be searching the surrounding area including the Bruce Trail Tuesday.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team and the OPP K9 unit will be assisting.

Ferguson is described as Caucasian with a thin build, 173 cm in height, 83 kg and short white hair.

The Bruce Peninsula OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.