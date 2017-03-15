

CTV London





Mayor Matt Brown is taking responsibility for the rapid transit communication breakdown revealed by CTV News over the last two days.

"We need to take responsibility as a city, as mayor I need to take responsibility," says Brown.

Brown commented Wednesday on revelations made by CTV News about London's Rapid Transit Plan.

They include why the widening of Western Road to four lanes was not considered in the evaluation of the route as an alternative to Richmond Street.

Also, why homeowners along Wellington were not notified before conceptual maps were made public including driving lanes drawn over top of homes.

Brown was asked if they impact his support for the current routes.

"What is your level of confidence in the current plan as proposed by city staff?" said reporter Daryl Newcombe.

"What I think? That's a good question, Daryl. What I think is what's clear is where steps have been missed is in communication," replied Brown.

Brown went on to commit to more public consultation after a meeting with city engineer Kelly Scherr.

Daryl Newcombe asked again about the recommended routes along Richmond, King, Oxford and Wellington.

"Where do you stand specifically on the routes that have been proposed by staff?" asked Newcombe.

"The routes make a good logical sense, what we don't understand is the individual impacts that they might have on businesses and residents," says Brown.

"We need to get out there and find out what people want," retorted councillor Phil Squire.

Squire believes the comments and concerns being raised by Londoners should guide council's decision about finalizing routes this spring.

"Make sure we get out there, make sure we talk to people before we take another step forward," Squire says.

Brown emphasizes council will make a final decision on the routes by June-- but based on calls to his office Wednesday, there must be a lot more consultation between now and then.

"It's easily understood when people find out through the news and not from the city what kind of changes might be happening to their property," says Brown.