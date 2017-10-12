

CTV London





On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter to a residence located on Brownsville Road in Southwest Oxford Township. The residence broken into is located on Brownsville Road between Culloden Line and the Dereham Line.



The break and enter occured at a rural residence between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. this past Wednesday.. Suspect(s) entered through the back door and entered several rooms with in home.



The stolen items taken include: Three jewellery boxes and various pieces of men's and ladies jewellery and various coin sets. The approximate value of items taken is $1,000. The investigation continues.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. You can also access the OPP Citizen Self Reporting online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.