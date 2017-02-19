

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





OPP are investigating a fatal incident in a conservation area in Norfolk County.

Two people fell through the ice at the Waterford North Conservation Area on Saturday, just after 5:00 p.m. The area is south of Brantford and east of Tillsonburg.

Police say a 68-year-old man was ice fishing about 80 feet from the shore when he fell through the ice. The water was about 15 feet deep in that area. His 9-year-old nephew was skating nearby on the pond. He tried to save his uncle, but he also fell into the icy water.

Several bystanders came to the aid of both of the victims. One rescuer was able to pull the boy out of the water. Several attempts were also made to rescue the man, but all were unsuccessful.

Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services tried to recover the submerged victim on Saturday. The attempt was eventually suspended due to safety concerns.

On Sunday around 12:15 p.m., the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the man's body. 68-year-old Jani Daliyanazlou of Hamilton was pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.

The OPP are thanking the good samaritans who saved the boy's life.