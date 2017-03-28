Featured
Boy, 8, injured when hit by egg thrown from passing car in Ingersoll
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:20AM EDT
INGERSOLL, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they looking for suspects after a young boy was injured by an egg thrown from a passing vehicle.
They say the drive-by egging occurred in Ingersoll, Ont., on Friday evening.
Police say a woman was walking with her eight-year-old son, who was riding his bicycle just ahead of her on the sidewalk, when a passenger in a passing car threw an egg out of the window.
Investigators say the boy was hit in the leg and suffered minor injuries.
They say they're looking for a red "Dodge Neon type vehicle," described as having a loud muffler.
