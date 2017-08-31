

CTV London





London police are looking for a suspect after a bomb threat an office building.

Officers were called to the office on York Street near Glebe Street on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Police searched both inside and outside of the building, however nothing suspicious was located.

The London Police continued to investigate this matter and have obtained a description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, 55-65 years old, medium to large build, grey facial hair, brown and grey long hair balding at the top.

The man was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue pants, white running shoes and sunglasses.

He may be driving a silver four-door hatch back style vehicle.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.