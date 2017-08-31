

London police have now arrested a suspect after a bomb threat at an office building.

Officers were called to the office on York Street near Glebe Street on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Police searched both inside and outside of the building, however nothing suspicious was located.

The London police sent out a photo of the suspect on Thursday morning and an update in the afternoon saying an arrest had been made.

They also thanked the public for its help.