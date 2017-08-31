Featured
Bomb threat suspect arrested by London police
London police investigate a weapons incident at Clarke Road SS on April 25, 2017. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 11:02AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2017 5:50PM EDT
London police have now arrested a suspect after a bomb threat at an office building.
Officers were called to the office on York Street near Glebe Street on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Police searched both inside and outside of the building, however nothing suspicious was located.
The London police sent out a photo of the suspect on Thursday morning and an update in the afternoon saying an arrest had been made.
They also thanked the public for its help.