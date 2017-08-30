

London police are looking into a bomb threat at an office building on York Street.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the office on York Street near Glebe Street in relation to a bomb threat.

Police searched both inside and outside of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.